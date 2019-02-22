Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s birthday, desi girl bonds with Paris Hilton too

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s high-profile wedding and reception may have been over but the celebrity couple is always in limelight. The couple attended Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s birthday party on February 21 and pictures and videos form the celebration are all over the internet now.

Sophie turned 23 on Thursday. In videos and pictures from the bash, we see Priyanka and Nick taking part in the celebrations. Priyanka is simply dressed in a black sweater, pair of jeans and heels while Nick is casually attired in a pair of white trousers, T-shirt and brown jacket.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish Sophie and hoped to see as a bride soon. “To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

In fact, Nick took to Instagram and wished Sophie via an Instagram story. He wrote: “Happy birthday @sophiet you’re such a rockstar! Love you!” In another video clip Priyanka can be seen standing with husband Nick, while to her right is socialite Paris Hilton. They seem to be bonding well.

In another video, shared by Joe, Sophie smiles at the camera when the spotlight is on her and then quickly moves on to capture the moves of a professional dancer, swaying to music. Sophie can be seen sporting a tiny golden dress with a pair of golden sandals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy promoting her new Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic where she co-stars with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. She was also in news when some on social media thought she was pregnant after seeing, what many thought, to be a baby bump. The actor’s mother, Madhu Chopra, however, blamed it on bad angle of the camera, squashing all such rumour.

She told Mid-Day, “The outfit was nice. She looked like that only in some pictures, the rest were fine. Blame it on the camera angle!”

