Priyanka Chopra was no coy bride and beautiful pics from her wedding with Nick Jonas are a proof

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for more than two months now but the world can’t stop talking about their lavish wedding in Jodhpur. As more and more unseen pictures continue to trickle, their fans are gushing over the grandeur and the multiple wedding ceremonies that dominated the gala. Now Priyanka’s cousin Mannara Chopra has shared more unseen pictures from their haldi ceremony that took place ahead of the wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

One of the pictures show Priyanka and Nick shaking a leg together during their haldi ceremony. Both are dressed in white as they dance to the beats of dhol. Another picture shows Nick sitting calmly as Priyanka’s relatives apply haldi to his hands and face. But its Priyanka’s goofy picture that emerges as the best of the lot. The actor can be seen winking while taking part in the ceremony with a yellow dupatta over her head.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shake a leg.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy during their haldi ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra acts goofy at her haldi ceremony.

Nick Jonas during the haldi ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their haldi ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in twin ceremonies –- a Hindu and a Christian ceremony - on December 1, 2. The actor walked down the aisle with her mother Madhu Chopra during the Christian wedding ceremony. She wore a 75-feet long veil along with the custom made Ralph Lauren gown.

Talking about her wedding attire, Priyanka had said on TV show Good Morning America, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle -- I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet -- I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’. But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”

She had decked up in a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the Hindu wedding while Nick had donned a sherwani.

The actor is currently promoting her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic that will release in India on Netflix on February 28. Her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink has now got a release date. It will hit the theatres on October 11 this year.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 09:40 IST