The New India Assurance Company Limited will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on July 6, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 550 posts at newindia.co.in, link here (NIACL)

The written exam will be held on July 12, 2026.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years as on June 1, 2026. i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1996 and not later than 01.06.2005 (both days inclusive).

Candidates who want to apply should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent

qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. A candidate must have completed graduation and have passing final year of graduation mark sheet dated between 01.01.2022 and 01.06.2026 both dates being inclusive. (Candidate passing graduation prior to 01.01.2022 and after 01.06.2026 will not be considered).

Selection Process The selection process comprises of online written test, regional language test, document verification and medical exam.

The online written test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The total exam duration is 60 minutes.

The candidates applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Regional Office, shall be called for Document Verification.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹944/- for General/EWS/OBC (Male), ₹708/- for General/EWS/OBC (Female) and ₹236/- for SC/ST/PwBD (Any Gender). The application fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

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How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of NATS Portal at nats.education.gov.in.

2. Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

3. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Other Details During the period of training, the apprentices will be entitled for one-day leave during a month and the same shall be credited to him at the beginning of the subsequent month. The leave shall be availed by the apprentice only after getting the prior permission of the Company.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

Direct link to apply

Detailed Notification Here