A stain on the beautiful game: Trump's calls, Belgium's fury and the Ronaldo precedent behind FIFA's Balogun U-turn

Donald Trump has noticeably been absent from the FIFA World Cup. The US President has not attended a single match, not even the USA's opener last month, and had not mentioned the USMNT in any of his social media posts despite their impressive run to the Round of 16. Yet on Sunday, reports emerged suggesting Trump had quietly influenced one of the tournament's biggest controversies behind the scenes. FIFA cleared US star Folarin Balogun to play in the World Cup match against Belgium “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after football's governing body took the unprecedented step of overturning Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match suspension, making the striker available for Monday's Round of 16 clash against Belgium. Why was Balogun suspended? The incident occurred during the USA's Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week. Balogun stretched to win the ball near the left touchline but caught the back of Tarik Muharemovic's leg with his studs, sliding down from the calf towards the ankle. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup farewell, hits back at critics with stinging message Referee Danny Makkelie was instructed to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor before upgrading the offence to serious foul play and showing Balogun a straight red card.

Folarin Balogun of the U.S. in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic (REUTERS)

The Monaco forward, who has emerged as one of the stars of the American campaign, had already scored three goals in the tournament—matching Landon Donovan's tally from the 2010 World Cup and trailing only Bert Patenaude's four goals from the inaugural edition in 1930. He even found the net against Bosnia before his dismissal. FIFA subsequently confirmed that the red card carried an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of the Belgium fixture. How did Trump reportedly get involved? According to The Guardian, Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino three times after the USA's 2-0 win over Bosnia, urging football's governing body to review the decision. There were also unverified reports that the White House World Cup Task Force, chaired by Andrew Giuliani, had explored legal avenues to challenge the suspension, potentially opening the door to broader questions over FIFA's disciplinary process. None of those claims have been independently verified, and neither FIFA nor the White House has publicly confirmed Trump's involvement beyond his social media statement. USA welcomed the decision The American squad discovered the news through social media while returning to the team hotel from training at the University of Washington's Husky Soccer Stadium. "If you look at the foul, there was zero intent at all," Christian Pulisic said. "I felt like there were much worse tackles in this tournament." US Soccer received FIFA's official notification through the governing body's online portal at 10:31 a.m. EDT. "The implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA announced. “If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

Rudi Garcia, Head Coach of Belgium, and Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium attend a press conference (Getty Images via AFP)