Donald Trump phones Gianni Infantino after USA star's red card suspension; FIFA stuns World Cup with historic U-turn

The controversial red-card suspension of American forward Folarin Balogun at the 2026 FIFA World Cup did not sit well with many. As it turns out, even U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Moments after the United States' 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, Trump reportedly called FIFA president Gianni Infantino, urging the governing body to review the decision. Days later, FIFA overturned Balogun's suspension, allowing him to feature in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Balogun, one of the USA's standout performers with three goals in the tournament, was shown a straight red card after catching Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic on the right ankle with what appeared to be an awkward, mistimed challenge. The decision immediately sparked widespread debate, with pundits and fans questioning whether the punishment fit the offence.

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The incident also invited comparisons with Lionel Messi's challenge in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria, where the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner committed a remarkably similar tackle but escaped with only a foul.

On Sunday, FIFA made the rare decision to rescind Balogun's automatic one-match suspension, triggering celebrations in the United States camp and fury in Belgium. According to reports, it marked the first time since 1962 that a World Cup red card did not lead to a suspension.

According to an Associated Press report, Trump personally called Infantino to request a review of the incident. The report cited a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on social media after the decision.

Belgium furious as FIFA makes rare World Cup U-turn The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), however, reacted with disbelief, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia mocked FIFA's decision.

"I didn't know that in the offices of FIFA the fifth of July was the first of April in Europe," Garcia said through a translator, likening the decision to an April Fools' joke.

"The Belgian federation is not only defending itself or the national team. It is defending football, its integrity and its ethics. I think it's the first time in World Cup history that a red card has been overturned like this."

Garcia declined to speculate on whether Trump's intervention influenced FIFA's decision and also refused to comment on a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a statement, the RBFA confirmed it was exploring its legal options.

"In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options," the federation said.

Back in the American camp, the mood could not have been more different.

The players reportedly learnt about Balogun's reinstatement during the 10-minute bus ride from their hotel to training at the University of Washington's Husky Soccer Stadium, as social media posts announcing the decision began appearing on their phones.

"If you look at the foul, there was zero intent at all," U.S. star Christian Pulisic said. "I felt there were much worse challenges in this tournament."

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino also welcomed FIFA's verdict.

"We were punished enough against Bosnia and Herzegovina by having to play with 10 men for 30 minutes because of a decision that was completely unfair," he said.