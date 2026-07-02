Why Lionel Messi escaped but USA star didn't? World Cup red card controversy sparks fierce debate
Two nearly identical tackles, yet two completely different outcomes. One walked off in tears. One walked off with the match ball.
All three co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have booked their places in the Round of 16, with the United States completing the trio after a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina to set up a last-16 clash against Belgium.
Yet, despite the victory, the biggest talking point from the Round-of-32 contest in Santa Clara was the dismissal of Folarin Balogun.
One mistimed challenge, one trip to the pitchside monitor, and the striker who had put the United States ahead saw his night unravel. Balogun walked off in visible distress after referee Raphael Claus upgraded his challenge to a straight red card following a VAR review.
The decision immediately sparked debate. Television pundits questioned whether the challenge warranted a dismissal, while social media was flooded with comparisons to a remarkably similar incident involving Lionel Messi during Argentina's group-stage match against Algeria. Messi escaped with only a foul, whereas Balogun now faces at least a one-match suspension.
What happened?
The incident occurred in the 61st minute, with the United States leading 1-0.
Balogun stretched to win the ball near the left touchline but caught the back of Tarik Muharemovic's leg, with his studs sliding down from the calf towards the ankle. Referee Claus was instructed to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor before ruling it as serious foul play.
While the challenge did not appear deliberate and seemed more like an awkward landing than a reckless lunge, slow-motion replays highlighted the point of contact, prompting the referee to issue a straight red card.
Under the International Football Association Board Laws of the Game, *"a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play."* The law also states that any player who lunges at an opponent with excessive force or in a manner that endangers an opponent's safety is guilty of serious foul play.
The United States eventually held on to win, with Malik Tillman sealing the result from a late free-kick, but Balogun will miss the Round-of-16 clash against Belgium and could face additional punishment.
Article 10.5 of FIFA's disciplinary regulations states that any player sent off automatically serves a one-match suspension, with the possibility of further sanctions depending on the disciplinary committee's review.
Was it the right decision?
By the letter of the law, yes — and that is exactly why the incident has become so divisive.
Former Premier League referee Graham Scott described the decision as "unlucky but inevitable" in his analysis for *The Athletic*. Scott argued that Balogun never appeared out of control and that the contact looked accidental rather than malicious.
However, under modern VAR interpretation, intent is largely irrelevant. The focus is on whether the challenge endangered an opponent, and once the referee is shown repeated slow-motion replays of studs making contact high on the leg, a red card becomes far more likely.
Scott also argued that VAR has fundamentally changed how such tackles are viewed.
"Historically, the law was invoked when players launched themselves into reckless tackles at high speed and out of control. Since VAR arrived, the focus has shifted almost entirely to the point of contact. Slow-motion replays and freeze frames can make relatively innocuous challenges appear far more dangerous than they looked in real time," he wrote.
Why has Messi's challenge resurfaced?
Moments after Balogun's dismissal, social media users began circulating clips from Argentina's group-stage victory over Algeria.
In that match, Messi appeared to drag his studs down the calf and ankle of Algeria captain Aïssa Mandi in a challenge that looked visually similar to Balogun's. Referee Szymon Marciniak awarded only a foul, while VAR reviewed the incident but chose not to intervene.
The decision angered the Algerian camp, with the country's football federation lodging a formal complaint to FIFA. Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic later admitted that "everyone saw it," while several former players and pundits argued the incident could easily have resulted in a red card.
Nothing came of the complaint. Messi stayed on the pitch, went on to score his maiden World Cup hat-trick, and finished as the game's standout performer.
The two incidents have since fuelled comparisons, with many fans questioning why two seemingly similar challenges produced two very different outcomes.
Ultimately, the difference may simply come down to VAR interpretation. One referee judged the challenge worthy of an on-field review and a dismissal. The other did not. Whether that reflects inconsistency or simply football's subjective laws remains open to debate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More