Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup farewell, hits back at critics with stinging message

Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday confirmed this will be his last World Cup, but hopes the Round of 16 clash against Spain on Monday in Arlington, Texas, is not his final appearance yet. Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal speaks to the media during the press conference in Dallas (Getty Images via AFP)

At 41, Ronaldo remains only the second player, alongside Lionel Messi, to appear in six World Cup editions - 2006, 2020, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026, and remains the only player in history to have scored at least one goal in each six consecutive World Cups.

Despite criticism of his sheer belief that, even at this age, he remains a lethal force as a Portugal forward, there have been murmurs that the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend would be adamant about even featuring at 45 in the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco. But he confirmed before the blockbuster knockout game against Spain that this will be his final World Cup.

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"It's about enjoying it as much as possible," Ronaldo said toward the end of a pre-match news conference Sunday. "This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

The Al-Nassr star also took a hit at his critics with a stinging message, reminding them of his three goals at this World Cup, which included a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stage and his first-ever goal in a knockout game, against Croatia last week.

"The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football. I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup], I'm not doing too badly, right?

"It's been fantastic," he said, when asked about his experience at this tournament. "It goes beyond the pitch... This is the World Cup I'll remember the most, because of people's passion. It's even more this time, I don't know why. It's been, emotionally, the best. I've enjoyed it very much."

Ronaldo, who won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, reiterated that he didn't need to win this World Cup to complete his CV.

"I'm not lacking anything in life," he said. "I'm not going to be more, or less, Cristiano because I win the World Cup. We have the qualities to win, but only one country can win it... Age gives you maturity and experience.

"I'm thankful even for the attacks I receive, turning 40 -- and I hope to live another 40 years -- with the criticism, that's how you grow the most as a person, and I thank you journalists for that."