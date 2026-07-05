No old wives’ tale: The long and short of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's maiden innings in international cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lived up to his hype on Saturday evening. India have really unearthed a rare gem that’s going to shine for many years to come.
At 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian to debut in international cricket, leaving behind the great Sachin Tendulkar at 16 years and 205 days, when he walked out to open in the company of Abhishek Sharma in the second T20I at Manchester.
India had to play him somehow. The pressure was mounting on the team management. Like chief selector Ajit Agarkar said at the time of selecting him in the squad last month that Sooryavanshi had forced his way into the team, he had forced his way into the Playing XI on Saturday. So, what did we learn about him after his maiden outing?
Also Read: 37 years later and 6,450 kms away, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut carried the familiar thrill of a fearless teenager
First, that his hype is real and that he is here to stay. Jofra Archer steamed in against Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the innings. He banged it a bit short, angling away from the former world number one batsman. Archer beat him multiple times as Abhishek tried to cut him hard on the offside.
When Archer came up against Sooryavanshi in his next over, he was dispatched for a huge six over deep fine leg. Both play for the same franchise in the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals, and there ought to be some familiarity with each other's strengths and weaknesses. Sooryavanshi started to move away to the leg side, and Archer followed him. Sooryavanshi sat on one knee and sent it over the boundary.
Sooryavanshi didn't take too long to prove that he was ready for international cricket. That all the stories that we had been hearing about him weren't old wives’ tales. In the next over, Josh Tongue was meted out the same treatment. The ball was into him a little full and a little slow, and Sooryavanshi pounced on it like a lion lying in wait. It sailed over deep midwicket. Like Archer, Tongue is a high-quality bowler. It was his first T20I for England, but in the Test matches for them, he has been their most consistent since the departure of Jamie Anderson and Stuart Broad.
Now the downside!
Now, what does Sooryavanshi need to work on? He needs to be a bit more patient. There was no need for him to step out and go for a wild swing on the offside. That was the plan from Will Jacks, and Sooryavanshi walked into the trap just like that. Since it was his first game, he could have taken a little longer to get used to the spin.
All in all, Sooryavanshi impressed. It was not exactly a batting-friendly pitch. After the powerplay got over, India really slowed down, and the number one T20I batter in the world, Ishan Kishan, took 40 balls to score 49. The ball was swinging and seaming, and the batsmen in the sub-continent have traditionally struggled in such conditions. So considering that, Sooryavanshi had a very impressive debut even though it just lasted 10 balls for 14 runs. He is going to play in the remainder of the five-game series for sure, and while it’s not exactly seemly to make predictions in cricket, in one of the matches, he should, on the evidence of his maiden outing, really put the English bowlers to the sword.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More