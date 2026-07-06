‘Misunderstood’: Akriti Agarwal makes second cryptic post amid ‘cheating’ charge on cricketer Prithvi Shaw
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, actor Akriti Agarwal, sparked cheating rumours with her cryptic posts. Here's what happened.
Actor Akriti Agarwal and cricketer Prithvi Shaw got engaged in March this year, posting moments from their happy day on social media in a joint post. However, the actor has, of late, sparked rumours that there might be trouble in their relationship with her posts hinting at cheating and misunderstandings.
Akriti Agarwal makes 2nd cryptic post
On Sunday, Akriti first sparked rumours of trouble in her relationship with Prithvi when she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. (heart break emoji) Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead …” She also added without naming the person she’s talking about, “Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him.”
After her post went viral, many wondered if she was claiming that Prithvi had cheated on her. She made a second post. It read: “Misunderstood by many!” without clarifying whether she meant that she had been misunderstood or that people had misunderstood her previous post. Prithvi has not made any comments on the situation, nor has Akriti clarified it. They still follow each other on social media, at the time of writing.
When Prithvi Shaw gushed over Akriti Agarwal
Akriti also still has her happy memories with Prithvi pinned on her Instagram. In March, after they got engaged, the cricketer had written, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! (trophy and heart emojis) #justengaged.” In April, too, he had posted pictures of his fiancée, writing, “Us, in our element.” His most recent post was on her birthday in May.
“Happy birthday Akriti. No one will ever truly understand how much you mean to me…Through every high and every low, you stood by me, understood me, and never gave up on us. Thank you for choosing me, for loving me the way you do, and for being my partner in this crazy world. I don’t say it enough, but I love you more than words can ever explain,” he wrote, adding, “Forever grateful… forever yours. In a world full of choices… I’d still choose you, every single time.”
Akriti is an actor who has worked in the Telugu film Trimukha this year. Written and directed by Razesh Naidu, it is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under the banner Akhira Dream Creations. The film also stars Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Aditya Srivastav, Rajendran, Suman, and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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