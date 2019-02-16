Priyanka Chopra shows off mangalsutra in new pics from London, Nick Jonas spotted with brothers

New pictures of actor Priyanka Chopra from London show her dressed sharply and prominently displaying her mangalsutra. The pictures have been shared on her fanpages online.

Priyanka wore a co-ordinated ensemble, including an overcoat and sweater. But it was her mangalsutra that caught people’s fancy online. In the comments section of the pictures on Instagram, several users wrote about how elegant Priyanka looks. “She looks so pretty,” commented one person. “Damn love her outfit,” wrote another. Another user provided more information about where all Priyanka has worn the mangalsutra. “She was wearing it until she went Oman honeymoon then also wen she was with Nick in London during Christmas time,” a user wrote.

Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, was also spotted in London with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. They were dressed in jackets and overcoats.

Priyanka in a new video, in which she answered the internet’s most asked questions about her, defiantly said that she is a decade older than Nick. Asked if Priyanka was older than Nick, she said, “Yes, I am. By 10 years, actually.”

When asked in the same video if she is ‘Hindi’, Priyanka corrected the question and said Hindi is a language and she is Hindu. “It’s a slight difference. Just educate yourself,” she said.

The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day post their wedding recently. Nick took to Instagram to share a new picture, which he captioned, “Happy Valentine’s to you and yours. How lucky am I?”

Nick and Priyanka also attended the premiere of her latest Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic. Speaking at the premiere, she said that they had thought about having kids in the future. “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she said. Isn’t it Romantic will be released on Netflix in India on February 28.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot at a lavish three-day event at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December. She is soon to begin work on the final schedule of The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

