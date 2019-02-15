Yes, I am 10 years older than Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra answers internet’s most asked questions about her

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’ recent wedding made headlines for several days but it seems like some people still had a few questions. The actor was recently asked to answer some of internet’s most asked questions about her and a few of them were quite obvious.

Priyanka and her Isn’t It Romantic co-stars Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine featured in Wired’s auto-complete interview where they answered the most searched questions about them on Google. On her turn, Priyanka was asked a lot of questions about Nick, her cars, tattoos and if she is a singer.

A question asked her if she is married to Nick Jonas. “I think a few people knew that I am married to him,” she said. Adam laughed at the question and said that the newlyweds were even on the cover of Vogue. Another question asked if Priyanka was older than Nick. “Yes, I am. By 10 years, actually,” she said. Adam called her a ‘cougar’.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine attend the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles on February 11, 2019. (AFP)

When asked if she is ‘Hindi’, Priyanka corrected the question and said Hindi is a language and she is Hindu. “It’s a slight difference. Just educate yourself,” she said. She was also asked if she has a kid to which she replied that she does not but wants a child someday.

Another question was if she was Miss Universe. “No, I was Miss World 2000 and you should google that,” she said. She even showed her tattoo when asked if she has any tattoos. “Yes. One and it’s my dad’s handwriting. It says Daddy’s Little Girl.” Watch the video:

She also talked about their family plans during the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic in Los Angeles on Monday and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that “needs to happen” and that she is ready for the responsibility when it comes.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” Priyanka was quoted as saying in the ‘People’ magazine.

Isn’t It Romantic released in US on February 14. It will release on Netflix on February 28.

