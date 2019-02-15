Ranveer Singh spends Valentine’s Day with Deepika Padukone and her family, says she will kill him with her looks. See pics, video

This Valentine’s Day was a family affair for actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who tied the knot in November last year. Ranveer’s latest film Gully Boy also released on the same day and was received with positive response from the critics and audience. The couple joined her parents Prakash Padukone and mother Ujjala at the Sportstar Aces awards as the badminton legend was bestowed with the Lifetime achievement award.

Dressed in a backless orange gown, Deepika was at her stylish best as she attended the event with Ranveer, who was a dapper in a stripped suit. Unlike his usual energetic self, Ranveer kept a low profile as he came out to support his father-in-law.

Later, Deepika shared a few pictures of her look of the day on her Instagram account and Ranveer made sure he commented on each one of them. While he wrote “Tasty fingers” on one of the pictures, he responded with a“Purrrrrrrrrrrr”on another. But his comment on the third picture was enough to say a lot about his current state of mind as he wrote, “Maar hi dogi Tum ...(“You will kill me with your looks” in the comments section).

Ranveer was busy promoting Gully Boy with co-star Alia Bhatt during the day and had shared his look on his Instagram with the caption, “Loyalty, Loyalty, Loyalty.” He paired his suit with a matching fur jacket for the camera. He had also shared a picture while introducing himself and Alia as Murad and Safeena, the names of their characters in the film.

Ranveer and Alia were joined by their respective partners Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor at the special screening of the film, a day before its release. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film shows Ranveer as an aspiring rapper and Alia as his girlfriend.

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone at Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

