CWG 2026, Day 7: India carrying momentum as Sreeshankar Murali and Sanjana Lead medal pursuit

India will enter Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow looking to build on a steady string of podium finishes yielded eight medals over the last two days. Wednesday's schedule will see Indian athletes feature across nine medal events spanning track and field, weightlifting, para-athletics, and swimming. Shreesankar Murali will carry India's hopes on Day 7. (X images)

The Indian contingent will pin their primary hopes for silverware on Day 7 around the long jump and weightlifting displays. In the men's long jump final, 2022 silver medallist Sreeshankar Murali will lead the charge alongside Lokesh Satyanathan. Sreeshankar, who cleared the automatic qualifying mark with an 8.01m leap on his first attempt and holds a world-leading 8.38m season's best, will target gold in a stacked field featuring Jamaica's Tajay Gayle and defending champion LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas.

Over in the weightlifting hall, Sanjana will take the stage in the women's 77kg final, aiming to deliver India’s eighth weightlifting medal of these Games. Meanwhile, out on the track, Asian Games silver medallist Parul Chaudhary will take the field in the women's 3000m steeplechase final — but will have to outspeed Kenya's defending champion Jackline Chepkoech and England's Elizabeth Bird. The women's shot put final will see Manpreet Kaur aim to improve on her 7th-place finish last time in Birmingham.

India will also field dual entries in two para-athletics medal events: Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat will throw in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final, while Mohammed Basil M will line up alongside Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the men's 100m T47 sprint.

The swimming pool will present a steeper climb across both direct finals and preliminary heats. Distance swimmer Aryan Nehra will feature in the men's 1500m freestyle final against top-tier competition, including Australia's Sam Short and Northern Ireland's Daniel Wiffen. Meanwhile, medal odds in the two other swimming events will depend on the outcome of the morning heats — Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will swim in the men's 200m freestyle event, while para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni will contest the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29: Full India schedule, medal events and key fixtures Day 7

How Day 6 Unfolded Wednesday's program follows a productive Tuesday where Indian athletes delivered two silver medals to keep the team's momentum moving forward. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur provided the day's first breakthrough in the women's 69kg final, executing her lifts with calm composure to lock down second place on the platform behind Nigeria's Islamiyat Yusuf.

The evening track session capped Tuesday's action with a memorable performance in the men's 10,000m final. Reigning Asian champion and national record-holder Gulveer Singh produced a tactical masterpiece over 25 laps, staying tucked inside the lead pack before beating out a formidable field with a late kick to earn a silver medal behind Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo.