Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has already revealed the show’s ending to her friends, says they will keep the secret

The last and eighth season of Game of Thrones is set to arrive on April 14 and the fans have been busy digging for secrets in the latest teaser featuring Sansa, Jon Snow and Arya Stark standing in the underground crypts. The actor, who plays Sansa, the Lady of Winterfell, has revealed that she has already blurted out the ending of the show to some of her friends.

During an interview with W magazine, Sophie said, “Terrified. I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.” She even confirmed that she wasn’t drunk while revealing the secret and added, “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

The actor also revealed in the interview that she was in no mood to keep the blonde wig, which she sports in the show. She, however, added that she has chosen to keep her corset from the show and is still undecided on what to do with it. She said that she won’t wear it and thought of framing it but people may find that weird.

Game of Thrones has already seen some of the most shocking leaks in the past season. Episode 4 and 6 had leaked during the last season and had made way to the torrent sites. Not only this, the entire plot outline of the season had leaked on Reddit.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s fiancé Joe Jonas had made it clear that he is a diehard fan of the show and will not like to know any spoilers. The singer had told Variety, “I don’t want to know any spoilers. Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show.”

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 20:35 IST