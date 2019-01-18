Will there be a Game of Thrones season 8 trailer at all? Here’s what the showrunners have said

With just three months left to the premiere, fans have started wondering if they will get a trailer at all for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. HBO has so far only released a teaser and a very short, four-second clip from the new season.

When asked about the trailer, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss said that while they really wish they didn’t have to release a trailer, there will be one eventually. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they said they aren’t big fans of trailers.

Benioff said, “[David Lynch] was saying he wished there were no trailers. And it’s true, you could just go into a movie and see something completely fresh.”

“I wish there were no trailers,” Weiss said. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.’” However, they said that they know they will need to release a trailer. “We won’t though,” Weiss says. “Because then we went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great. And we’re like, ‘Ah, we should do that.’”

Of course, Game of Thrones doesn’t really need a trailer considering the hype around it. However, it will go a long way in keeping fans busy looking for clues and potential spoilers for a good few weeks.

The new season will premiere on April 14. It will have six episodes of approximately 90 minutes run time each. Stars like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau will return for the series finale.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 20:46 IST