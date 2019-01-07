Game of Thrones season 8: Sansa hands Winterfell to Daenerys in first footage from series finale. Watch here

Television giant HBO has shared the first footage from a host of its upcoming shows for the year, including Game of Thrones. The superhit fantasy epic show will end this April with its eight and final season.

The brand new bits from the show feature Daenerys Targaryen as she enters Winterfell with Jon Snow. She is greeted by Sansa Stark at the gates who tells her, “Winterfell is yours, your grace”, albeit a bit grudgingly. While Daenerys gives her an approving look, Jon doesn’t look too sure about what will follow. Also, joining them for the scene are Brienne of Tarth and Ser Jorah Mormont. Another bit from the trailer also shows the Night King riding zombie Viserion. Check out the clips here:

The new season will return in April and bring back stars like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey. The eight season was two years in the making and will feature six episode of almost 1.5 hours run time each.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley in a still from Big Little Lies.

The video also features new footage from HBO’s other big shows like Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley are seen in a lineup at the police station after the murder of Alexander Skarsgard’s character in the first season. Meryl Streep, who plays his mother in the new season, says she wants to find out what happened to her son.

There is also the first look at Watchmen, the upcoming superhero series based on DC characters. The first shots show Rorschach and other characters in a gloomy, dreadful world.

There are more clips from Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Veep and Zendaya’s new show, Euphoria.

