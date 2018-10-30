Game of Thrones fans seem to have figured out where the prequel will be set

If there’s one fandom that can challenge Marvel’s in terms of dedication and enthusiasm, it’s Game of Thrones. Based on nothing other than casting calls, fans of the HBO fantasy series - and George RR Martin’s novels - have seemingly figured out important details about the upcoming spin-off show.

According to the fan site Winter is Coming, a casting call has been put out for actors in the upcoming show and fans have spotted the multiculturalism the producers are going for. This has them thinking that the spin-off will be set in Essos, and not Westeros.

Martin was recently asked about which Game of Thrones continent he’d rather live in - Westeros or Essos, across the Narrow Sea. “The free city of Braavos in Essos would be a cool place to live,” he said to the New York Times Magazine.

Here are details of the casting call:

This is the second casting call made public for the show, following one in September for mixed-race and black actors.

“Yes, this is a prequel, not a sequel,” Martin wrote on his blog. “None of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show. All of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels, as I have mentioned before. This one really puts the PRE in prequel, since it is set not ninety years before Game of Thrones (like Dunk & Egg), or a few hundred years, but rather ten thousand years (well, assuming the oral histories of the First Men are accurate, but there are maesters at the Citadel who insist it has only been half that long).”

The Hollywood Reporter offered more details about the spin-off. “Set thousands of years before the events of Thrones, the project chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. A logline from the network teased the plot without divulging any specifics: Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know,” the report said.

Martin said that the title for the new show hadn’t been decided yet, but his vote was for The Long Night. He said that “HBO would want to work the phrase ‘Game of Thrones’ in there somewhere.”

A final season of Game of Thrones will be released in the first half of 2019, following which HBO has several spin-offs in the pipeline.

