Game of Thrones’ end suddenly gets too real for fans with new teaser. Check out Twitter reactions, memes

HBO dropped a new teaser for its hit epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones on Monday and the fans are suddenly waking up to a sad realisation: their favourite show is coming to an end. After watching the 1 minute 28 seconds long clip, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“I just realized that this is the last time i will wait for a #GameOfThrones trailer,” a fan wrote in a tweet. “When those last credits role and we all start tweeting “Now My Watch Has ended”??? IM GOING TO BE IN F***IN PIECES!!!,” wrote another.

In the teaser, we see the crypt of Winterfell and hear the voices of the late Ned and Catelyn Stark as they speak of Jon as he walks by their statues. Jon is joined by Sansa and Arya Stark, and as three of the surviving children of the show’s central clan walk further through the family crypt they arrive at a set of three statues that show ... themselves.

Check out more reactions to the teaser:

Sansa when Jon and Arya pulled out their swords #Forthethrone #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MsmVPsyq3I — Les Blues (@Ftblsince1905) January 14, 2019

Arya's Statue is young

Sansa's Statue is young

Jon's Statue is old

Bran doesn't have a statue and is nowhere to be found



Me:#ForTheThrone#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rwmZNLLZ2D — MINNIE (@ItsLisaMinnie) January 14, 2019

#GameofThrones



Me hearing Ned and Catelyn's voices in the teaser



Me seeing Jon, Sansa, and Arya together



Me freaking out because the white walkers are really here



Me because it's the last season #GOT pic.twitter.com/5WJOSVmTZc — olivia 🌹 (@LIVtheVIRGO) January 14, 2019

so say goodbye to all your beloved starks #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JZaQygwprt — osha (@oshawildling) January 14, 2019

Me trying to predict Season 8 of #GameofThrones based off the trailer alone. pic.twitter.com/R1jK9rPAmr — Ryan Lampman (@R_Lamp93) January 14, 2019

Imagine a Jon and Arya reunion 😭😭😭 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FtfnwQR9HL — Azukile Kuhle Mpahlwa ♏🏳️‍🌈 (@Kush_Kndy) January 14, 2019

Me trying to figure out what is coming thru when John, Arya and Sansa looking at their sculptures#GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/maNudsH6jz — cold case love🍒 (@rihannaNepal) January 14, 2019

The eighth and final season will begin airing on April 14, 2019. It will have six episodes of 1.5 hour runtime each.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 18:43 IST