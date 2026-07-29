Halfway through the Fire Horse Year? Feng Shui expert says this is the one mistake to avoid in the next six months

The second half of the Fire Horse Year has begun, and according to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, this is the time to stop chasing every new opportunity that comes your way. Instead of filling your schedule with fresh commitments, she says you should focus on what is already bringing results. Fire Horse Year has entered its halfway. (Freepik)

In a recent Instagram video, Diamond explained that the Fire Horse Year is known for its fast-moving energy. It encourages action, visibility and momentum, but it can also tempt people to spread themselves too thin.

Why is the Fire Horse Year significant? In Chinese astrology, the Horse represents movement, ambition and progress, while the Fire element adds passion, confidence and drive. Together, they create a year that often inspires people to take risks, pursue new ideas and embrace change.

However, Diamond says that this energetic combination can also become a distraction if you constantly jump from one goal to another without following through.

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The one mistake Marie Diamond says to avoid According to Diamond, the biggest mistake during the second half of the Fire Horse Year is trying to do too much at once.

She explains that many people become excited by the number of possibilities in front of them. As a result, they begin new projects before completing existing ones, agree to opportunities that do not match their long-term vision and divide their energy among too many priorities.

"The Fire Horse is known for creating momentum. It brings opportunities, visibility, inspiration and movement," Diamond says. "But it also comes with a challenge. Many people become so excited by all the possibilities that they begin chasing too many things at once."