GOT star Sophie Turner makes a style statement in a beige Sabyasachi lehenga and maang tika. See pics

For the last week, Indians have been in the grip of the high-profile wedding of Priyanka Chopra and American singer/actor Nick Jonas. From their pre-wedding functions to their reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, pictures and videos from the various ceremonies have kept audiences enthralled.

While the couple is the centre of attention, another star is getting noticed, too. Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, soon to be the sister-in-law of Priyanka and Nick, has been turning heads with her subtle yet glamorous avatars. At the reception in Delhi, Sophie wore a beige-pink Sabyasachi lehenga. She teamed her dress with an emerald green choker and a maang tika (an ornament worn on the forehead).

American singer Joe Jonas and fiancée-actor Sophie Turner in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Sophie, who is engaged to Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, first caught the public eye with her bright red and orange embroidered salwar kameez at a puja at Priyanka’s Mumbai home. Soon after the first pictures of Priyanka’s pre-wedding pictures and videos emerged, fans also got a glimpse of Sophie’s green Anita Dongre lehenga choli from the mehendi ceremony. Twitter was more than delighted to see the British actor carry off Indian attire with grace.

Sophie Turner in an Anita Dongre dress. (Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

In pictures from the Sangeet ceremony, fans noticed how well she managed an elaborate Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ghagra choli. In fact, a video shared by the duo showed her doing a challenging Bollywood-style dance step.

As one of the many bridesmaids during the Christian ceremony, Sophie was a picture of understated elegance in a champagne-coloured dress, designed by Ralph Lauren.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 12:58 IST