Fans loved seeing Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a lehenga at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ mehendi. See reactions

There is a lot to love about the wedding festivities of actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband, Nick Jonas. The two got married on Saturday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and Priyanka shared the pictures from their mehendi function on Instagram a few hours later.

Apart from Priyanka’s bright outfit and the happy expressions on the couple’s faces, fans also noted how stunning the entire wedding party looked, particularly Priyanka’s to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner. She is famous across the world as the star of HBO’s hit fantasy show, Game of Thrones and is also the fiance of Nick’s older brother and DNCE lead singer, Joe Jonas.

Inside pictures from the mehendi function show her in a green lehenga, cheering on her family as they celebrate Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. She is seen wearing big, chandelier earrings over her Anita Dongre lehenga. Her fans on Twitter loved her look and thanked Priyanka for making her wear traditional Indian attire.

What everyone sees Vs what I see. #SophieTurner for life 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/uCf6xOdPqS — 🥧 Nutella 🥧 (@Cheesy_Nut) December 2, 2018

Sophie and Joe are also set to tie the knot soon. A source confirmed Us Weekly that the couple are planning to marry in 2019. Speculation about where their nuptials will take place began doing the rounds on November 24 after life coach Mike Bayer posted a now-deleted Instagram Story clip that featured a white box etched with gold script that appeared to be a wedding invitation from the couple.

“Sophie and Joe 2019 France,” the box read. The 29-year-old singer and Turner, 22, who got engaged in October 2017, also had a European theme at their engagement party.

Nick and Priyanka kept their wedding under tight wraps, the couple exchanged the vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a Christian wedding ceremony. On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their wedding weekend as they will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony. The couple began their wedding celebration with a puja at Priyanka’s residence on Wednesday.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement bash.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 17:49 IST