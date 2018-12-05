Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ 18-foot wedding cake inspires jokes: Is it on Airbnb?

Nick Jonas reportedly flew in chefs to prepare the 18-foot wedding cake for his and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. The extravagant cake has at least six layers, and the couple cut it with a knife that the internet is saying looks more like a sword.

People.com shared several exclusive pictures from Priyanka and Nick’s Jodhpur wedding celebrations, one of which showed the cake. According to People, Nick flew in chefs from Kuwait and Dubai to prepare the cake.

Filmfare reports that the chefs visited several Indian restaurants to curate the menu, which also included Rajasthani dishes.

The cake was cut after the couple exchanged vows at their first wedding ceremony, held in accordance with Christian traditions. They had a second ceremony, in accordance with Hindu traditions, a day later. A three-minute fireworks show took place while they cut the cake, after which they had their first dance, to Roberta Flack’s First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

Glimpses from the ceremonies have been shared online by People.com. “Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Priyanka said in the magazine’s cover story. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

Like her 75-foot veil, the wedding cake, too, has inspired jokes online. One person on Twitter wondered if it was available to rent on Airbnb. One person asked the couple for a slice, because obviously there was some left over.

I wonder if I can rent out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cake on AirBnB.



JK! As if I could afford a night's stay in that house. pic.twitter.com/ywHn58bWZP — Hanna "Noble Warrior Hero" Flint (@HannaFlint) December 4, 2018

I get it — Nick Jonas + Priyanka Chopra got married. (I’ve seen the hundreds of photos.) But I honestly just want to see photos of their wedding cake.



Really, where they at? — Amina Ahmad (@aminaahmad) December 4, 2018

i know you still got cake left @priyankachopra send me some sis — furniturewala (@kalindivdw) December 4, 2018

I aspire to be as half as extra as Priyanka Chopra who had two weddings in one, a 75 foot veil at the Christian wedding, and an 18 foot tall cake made by chefs all over the world (including Dubai)... I’m fucking SHOOK — mehak🎄🎅🏽 (@vivalaziam) December 4, 2018

The couple hosted a reception party in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi and their families.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 09:08 IST