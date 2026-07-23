Guwahati, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has instructed officials and departments concerned to expedite relief and restoration work, after reviewing the flood situation in the northeastern state. Assam chief secy reviews flood situation, asks all depts to expedite relief work

A special focus of the review was on the deluge-hit Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and the preparedness of various departments to tide over the situation, according to an official release on Wednesday evening.

"He directed all line departments concerned to expedite repair and restoration works in flood-affected areas, while ensuring uninterrupted distribution of relief materials and essential services in relief camps and affected localities," it said.

The chief secretary stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination and prompt response to minimise hardships of flood-affected people. He also urged central agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force , Indian Army and Air Force to enhance their assistance in ensuring swift restoration of essential services.

Assam reeled under intense flood on Wednesday that hit 11 districts, affecting 6.53 lakh people and killing 10 people in one day, with no respite in sight as the weather department warned of more rains over the next few days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority , 10 people lost their lives in the deluge in 24 hours since Tuesday midnight. With these, the death toll in this year's flood has increased to 41.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the next four days as it forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain at isolated places.

The daily flood report of ASDMA said that more than 6,53,100 people have been affected in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon districts.

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