Noida Sector 19 residents flag irregular garbage collection

Noida: Residents of Sector 19 in Noida are facing a difficult time due to an alleged irregular door-to-door garbage collection during the ongoing monsoon season, leading to waste accumulation and foul odour. The RWA stated that garbage is expected to be collected daily from every household but this hasn’t been happening properly for over a month across all three blocks of the sector. (HT Archive)

Some residents also alleged that sanitation vehicles frequently skip houses.

Following their complaints to the Noida authority, its sanitation contractor on Wednesday held discussions with the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), assuring them that corrective steps would be undertaken.

The RWA stated that garbage is expected to be collected daily from every household but this hasn’t been happening properly for over a month across all three blocks of the sector.

“In many cases, garbage is picked up only after two or three days. Repeated complaints made to the supervisors have been in vain. During the rainy season, it creates unhygienic conditions in the sector as the garbage starts emanating a foul smell,” R.C. Gupta, president of the Sector 19 RWA told HT.

Some others alleged that sanitation vehicles often leave without collecting garbage from certain streets. “I have seen the driver simply driving away without picking up garbage from the street. Sometimes they come but do not collect the garbage. At other times, they arrive so late that community dogs have already ripped open the garbage bags, leaving litter strewn across the street. The problem has existed for a long time but has worsened over the last one or two months,” said Krishan Sharma, joint secretary of the Sector 19 RWA.

Notably, the Sector 19, comprising A, B and C blocks, has an estimated population of around 25,000, including tenants.

Responding to the allegations, Suvendu Subramanian, general manager at AG Enviro, the agency engaged by the Authority for sanitation services, said the sector has adequate resources for daily collection.

“There are two garbage trucks assigned to Sector 19, which is more than sufficient. If a truck fills up, it unloads the waste at the garbage transfer stations in Sectors 25 and 36 before resuming collection. However, the issue is that residents want their garbage should be collected by 9am, which cannot happen till that time. The designated collection window is from 7am to 12 noon,” Subramanian said.

He added, “We have received the complaint from the RWA and held discussions with its representatives. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure regular collection.”

SP Singh, general manager (sanitation) at Noida authority, told HT that the matter would be looked into.

A garbage truck driver, requesting anonymity, said a shortage of sanitation helpers often affects door-to-door collection. “Often, helpers are on leave or there are not enough of them available. Without helpers, the garbage trucks cannot function effectively,” the driver said.