Noida: 83-yr-old woman duped of ₹18.50 lakh in cyber fraud

Noida: An 83-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹18.5 lakh by cyber frauds who threatened her with arrest in fake money laundering cases, police said on Wednesday. The woman approached the police after she kept receiving threat calls despite transferring the money. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman, a resident of Sector 30, in her complaint on July 20 said that on July 13 she received calls from unidentified numbers, with the callers posing as telecom officials. For next few days they questioned her over bank account details. Later, in a conference call, the frauds posing as Maharashtra police officers, sought more details, she stated.

“I was told that I was involved in money laundering and other serious crimes, and was asked to share details of my savings,” reads the FIR, seen by HT.

Police said the suspects then directed the woman to deposit her savings into some “government-designated” accounts for probe to avoid arrest.

She ended up transferring ₹18.5 lakh in two transactions. After they kept on calling her, she approached police, the police added.

“A case under sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of BNS and provisions of the IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station. Further investigation is underway,” said Vijay Rana, Station House Officer, Cybercrime Branch.