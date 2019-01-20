Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan spends time in pool with friends and a furry fan. See video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most talked-about celebrity kids in Bollywood. She is also the first of his children who has spoken about making her career in acting. The star kid had played the role of Juliet in her school drama and her superstar father was in the audience. With a fan following of her own on the social media, Suhana is a paparazzi favourite. Her videos and photos often emerge online and go viral in no time.

In a new video, she is seen with her friends in a pool. However, it is a dog who gets all the attention in the video, which presumably belongs to Alia’s friend. The 18 year-old cannot help giving the animal a kiss.

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Suhana is currently studying in London and is occasionally spotted in Mumbai. Talking at the Kolkata Film Festival, the actor had said about Suhana, “I’ll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise.”

The teenager announced her arrival on the glam scene by making her debut on Vogue magazine cover. Shah Rukh had himself welcomed her by sharing the cover with the caption, “Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!”

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 12:34 IST