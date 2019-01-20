Deepika Padukone promises husband Ranveer Singh his time is here, his loved-up reply is winning the internet

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be strewing around couple goals quite liberally these days. The newlyweds again took to their favourite medium – the social media – for some PDA. Deepika commented on a magazine cover featuring Ranveer and while fans were oohing and aahing over that, Ranveer replied to the comment and won it game, set and match.

Deepika wrote quoting Ranveer’s new rap song from his upcoming film Gully Boy, “Tera time aa gaya baby...” and added a heart emoji and kisses for a good measure. Ranveer’s answer won our hearts though, “tu jo mil gayi mujhe...”

It is not just on social media, Ranveer’s comments about his wife in interviews have also been beautiful. Talking about his experience as a married man, he said recently, “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”

He also explained his reason for moving in with Deepika after their wedding in lake Como, Italy. “The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority,” he had said.

Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy on November 14 and 15 and went on to host wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the professional front, Deepika is preparing for her film Chhapaak, based on acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal, while Ranveer has Gully Boy up for release in February and 83, on India’s first win at the World Cup in 1983, in the works.

