Ranveer Singh is ready to take wife Deepika Padukone’s name, says it is a legendary surname

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest blockbuster Simmba which crossed the Rs 200 mark recently and continues to hold fort at the box office even now. On the personal front too, life has been very surreal for the actor ever since he tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in November last year. The actor has seen a surge in his fan following ever since he displayed his rapping skills in the new song ‘Apna Time Aaeyga’ from his upcoming film Gully Boy.

The actor recently revealed on Famously Filmfare that the craziest thing he has done for Deepika is flying halfway across the world a couple of times just to spend a few minutes with her in order to sustain himself. The actor also talked about how he did not have a problem when Deepika didn’t acknowledge him, at times, as he is very sensitive, understanding and sympathetic because she has been through heartbreaks and had to take her time.

Spilling the beans about their wedding, the actor also revealed that he told Deepika to do anything other than looking into the music department. The actor said that he curated the list of songs for months for their Italy wedding. He also revealed that the major change that has he has encountered post marriage is that he is supposed to not miss calls, not stay out of the house till too late and not leave the house without eating.

The actor also revealed how he bragged about her to his friends by sending them a picture with her saying, “Look, whom I am hanging out with.” After the news of Ranveer contemplating adding Padukone to his name went viral, the actor joked about it saying, “Since I have dropped my surname, I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname.”

On being asked about Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif attending their wedding reception, Ranveer said that it was a very lovely gesture and said, “It was very significant and very special that Anushka came.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 09:11 IST