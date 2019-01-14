Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega: Ranveer Singh raps like a pro, romances Alia Bhatt. Watch here

Ranveer Singh has shared the first song from his upcoming film, Gully Boy. Apna Time Aayega is a rage anthem that provided the hook in the recently released trailer for the film, based in part on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, and the city’s underground hip-hop scene. The song is performed by Ranveer, and composed by Divine and Dub Sharma, with lyrics by Divine & Ankur Tewari.

Apna Time Aayega borrows a key lyric from Divine’s recent song, Teesri Manzil. The video shows Ranveer’s character, the titular ‘Gully Boy’ performing on stage and leaving the crowd in raptures with his rap skills. “Tu nanga his toh aaya hai, kya ghanta le kar jaayega? (You were born with nothing, what the hell will you take with yourself when you die),” he says, as the crowd goes nuts.

The two-and-a-half minute video also offers new glimpses from the film, notably of Alia Bhatt’s feisty character, who is apparently a romantic interest to Ranveer’s rapper. We also see quick shots of Ranveer practising his rapping with a mentor-like figure, who warns him at the beginning of the video of the many traps he must avoid as a rapper.

New details about Ranveer’s character, such as his job as a driver - remember, his father is also a driver, according to the trailer - and his attraction to a life of crime, are seen. It is also implied that he is lured by money and attention when Kalki Koechlin’s character enters his life.

Speaking at the recent trailer launch event for the film in Mumbai, Ranveer said, “When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character.”

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and has been scheduled for a February 14 release.

Check out a part of the lyrics to Apna Time Aayega:

Uth ja apni raakh se

Tu ud ja ab talaash mein

Parwaaz dekh parwaane ki

Aasmaan bhi sar uthaayega

Aayega Apna Time Aayega

Meray jaisa shaana lala tujhe na mil paayega

Yeh shabdon ka jwaala meri bediyyan pighlaayega

Jitna toonay boya hai tu

Utna hee toh khaayega

Darr ko bhi sataayega

Zinda mera khwaab

Kaise tu dafnaayega



