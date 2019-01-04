Gully Boy teaser: Ranveer Singh introduces you to real hip hop, romances Alia Bhatt and Kalki. Watch

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shared a new poster and a trailer announcement video for their upcoming drama, Gully Boy. The video serves as both an introduction to Ranveer’s character and the concept of ‘asli (real) hip hop’.

The one-and-a-half minute Gully Boy teaser, shared on the official Excel Movies’ YouTube channel, introduces Ranveer’s character, revealed to us as the ‘voice of the streets’. And it is in his own voice that Gully Boy provides a glimpse into his life - he lives in the slums of Mumbai, which is where he hones his skills as a rapper.

We see glimpses of battles of both the physical and the rap kind, as well as blossoming romances between Ranveer’s character and the characters played by Alia and Kalki Koechlin.

There are several moments in the short announcement video that evoke scenes from 8 Mile, the semi-autobiographical film starring Eminem. Gully Boy is also based on the lives of real people, particularly the rapper Divine, who is one of the most popular voices to emerge from the Mumbai rap scene. The film is named after one of his songs, and Ranveer’s rap suggests that it will borrow elements from his life, as well - in particular Divine’s relationship with his mother.

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Divine had praised Ranveer’s performance in the film. “Ranveer is the man,” Divine said. “He’s the best man to do the movie and he’s killed it.” Gully Boy has been selected to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which will take place between February 7 and 17, in the Berlinale Special category.

Like 8 Mile, it appears that Ranveer’s character and his Gully Gang will be involved in criminal activities of some kind. A scene towards the latter half of the teaser appears to be a direct homage to a similar scene in 8 Mile, in which Eminem’s character takes part in a battle rap. Here’s a comparison:

1. 8 Mile

2. Gully Boy

Ranveer recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba, as did Alia, who starred earlier in 2018 in Raazi. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by her brother, Farhan. The film has been scheduled for a February 14 release.

