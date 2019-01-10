Gully Boy memes list all the ways Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt can say ‘mar jayega tu’. Mumbai Police joins in

Director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy trailer has inspired creative memes on social media, poking fun at everything from the film’s tagline, and takeaway lines from the trailer.

The film’s first trailer was released in a grand launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by the stars and director, along with producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. An announcement video, set to the beats of Ranveer’s rapping, was released a few days earlier, on January 4.

The new trailer has given fans new material to work with, particularly Ranveer’s ‘apne time aayega’ to Alia’s ‘mar jayega tu’ lines. Fans also superimposed faces of other celebrities on the Gully Boy poster, and replaced the film’s title with a biting joke at the expense of the new subject. For instance, Virat Kohli’s poster carried the title, ‘Gaali Boy’ while Shahid Afridi’s poster had the title, ‘Well Played Boys’.

The famously woke Mumbai Police Twitter account also joined in the fun, taking the opportunity to offer safety advice.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

Gully Boy is based in part on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, whose youth in the streets of Mumbai inspires Ranveer’s character in the film.

Gully Boy will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Berlinale Special category, ahead of its release on February 14.

Gully Boy memes:

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer



When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet



Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

Eminem on seeing the #GullyBoyTrailer

8 Mile ka nalasopara version pic.twitter.com/O2bXOXDXCo — Dr. Hanni Billu🇮🇳 (@SavageRaptor7) January 9, 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh's entire career described in one line.#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/sJWSkckjD2 — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 9, 2019

When you go for a massage in Thailand. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/nJ0x8AIXWk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 9, 2019

