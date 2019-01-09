Gully Boy trailer launch LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt all set to introduce you to ‘real hip hop’

The first trailer for Gully Boy, the new film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will be released online on Wednesday. An announcement video set to Ranveer’s rapping was released a few days ago, and introduced audiences to the concept of ‘asli (real) hip hop’.

A trailer release event is scheduled for 1:30 pm and will be attended by the stars, director Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-produces along with Farhan Akhtar, through their Excel Entertainment banner.

Gully Boy is in part based on the life and struggles of rapper Divine - it is named after his breakout song - and his troupe of street rappers, who go by the name ‘Gully Gang’. Ranveer plays a young man, whose only means of expressing himself in a harsh world is through rhymes.

He is joined in the film by Alia and Kalki Koechlin, who play contrasting love interests - Alia is a feisty young girl from a background not too different from Ranveer’s character’s, and Kalki represents the mainstream success he aspires to.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who last helmed one of four shorts in the Netflix anthology series, Lust Stories. Ranveer recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba, which will shortly cross Rs 200 crores at the Indian box office. Likewise, Alia starred in the critical and commercial success, Raazi, in 2018.

They will reunite on screen in director Karan Johar’s ambitious Mughal era epic, Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

Gully Boy will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Berlinale Special category, ahead of its release on February 14.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Gully Boy trailer launch: