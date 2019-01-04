Gully Boy teaser impresses fans, Twitter says there is nothing Ranveer Singh cannot do

Ever since the teaser of Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was launched, people on Twitter can’t stop raving about it. While everyone knows that the film is based on the life of two Mumbai rappers, no one actually knew what the teaser had in store for them.

The one-and-a-half minute teaser has left the audience in awe of Ranveer’s acting and rapping skills as he enacts the role of a street rapper. Alia, plays his love interest in the film and the viewers are also introduced to Kalki Koechlin.

Fans, impressed by the intriguing teaser, started raving about it on Twitter. A user tweeted, “My Ears are still grooving @RanveerOfficial rocks #GULLYBOY.”

Another user hailed the teaser and wrote, “ #GullyBoy is going to change the whole scene of Hip-Hop in India. And you @RanveerOfficial, I don’t know what to say about you Mann! There’s nothing you can’t do. @aliaa08 You the queen of Bollywood, you’re gonna rule 2019. Can’t wait to see you both together.”

I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hpY139NsY4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019

Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!! https://t.co/fdn63fCtdF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 4, 2019

Another fan tweeted saying, “@RanveerOfficial Are you even real??Like I’m speechless,how can you be so freaking talented like that,you’re always setting the bar higher with your performances #GullyBoyTeaser.”

“What an amazing trailer of #GullyBoy. Superb and impressive. Ranveer and Alia gonna shine together,” another fan praised the teaser.

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Masaba Gupta too applauded Ranveer and Alia and expressed their love and excitement for the teaser.

“I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy,” Karan wrote.Arjun showing his excitement for the film wrote, “Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!!”

“This is insanely awesome! FIRE!! Well done Zo #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar - Respect! #GullyBoy,” Abhishek wrote. Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine (played by Ranveer) and Naezy (played by Alia). The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. This is Ranveer’s second collaboration with Zoya.

The first movie they had worked on together was Dil Dhadkne Do. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 20:09 IST