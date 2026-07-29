5 zodiac signs may expect life changes during the Buck Moon, according to an astrologer

The Full Moon is Aquarius or the Buck Moon on July 29 is expected to be one of the most talked-about astrological events of the month. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this Full Moon marks more than the end of a lunar cycle. She believes it opens the door to a new chapter by helping people let go of situations that no longer belong in their lives. Read why the July Buck Moon stands out. (Canva )

Sharing her insights through YourTango, Hathor said this is the first Full Moon since the North Node moved into Aquarius and the South Node entered Leo. She also noted that the Full Moon aligns with Pluto, a planet many astrologers associate with transformation and fresh beginnings.

While every zodiac sign may feel this shift differently, Hathor believes five signs are especially likely to experience positive changes.

Why is the Aquarius Full Moon considered important? In astrology, a Full Moon means completion, clarity and release. Hathor says this particular lunation carries extra weight because of its connection with Pluto and the recent movement of the lunar nodes.

According to her, this is a time to clear away people, habits or situations that no longer support your future. Instead of holding on to the past, you may feel ready to make space for new opportunities.

Also Read July Full Moon in Aquarius 2026: A spiritual expert shares the significance and rituals to follow tomorrow

Scorpio: Your focus may shift towards home, family and long-term security.

She believes this Full Moon could encourage you to release something that has reached its natural end. That change may create room for new beginnings, whether you are thinking about moving home, changing careers or exploring a different way of earning money.

Hathor also suggests that people or situations that once held you back may no longer have the same influence over your decisions.

Libra: This Full Moon may bring greater visibility and recognition.

Hathor says you could attract new people and opportunities that allow you to share your ideas more widely. Others may begin to look to you for advice or leadership.

If you have been waiting for the right moment to show your skills, she believes this period may give you the confidence to take that step.

Also Read July Buck Moon 2026: When is the Full Moon and how can you observe it spiritually?

Virgo: You'd experience important changes in work and daily life.

If you have been feeling exhausted or stuck in a routine, this Full Moon may encourage you to rethink your career goals. She also says you may gain a clearer understanding of workplace relationships, helping you decide who truly supports your growth.

At the same time, a valuable opportunity or helpful connection could lead you towards a more fulfilling professional path.

Aries and Pisces: Hathor believes Aries may feel ready to speak up about issues that have remained unresolved for a long time. By expressing your thoughts honestly, you could attract people who appreciate your ideas and support your goals.

For Pisces, the focus shifts to emotional healing and leadership. Hathor says this Full Moon may help you release old resentment or grief, leaving you with a greater sense of freedom. As those emotional burdens begin to lift, you may find it easier to take charge of your life and pursue the success you have been working towards.

While these predictions reflect one astrologer's interpretation of the Aquarius Full Moon, many people use lunar events as an opportunity to reflect on personal goals and welcome new beginnings.