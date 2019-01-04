Deepika Padukone showers love on husband Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy teaser, says she is proud of him

Actor Ranveer Singh shared the first teaser for his upcoming movie Gully Boy on Friday and it has already got his wife and actor Deepika Padukone’s approval. She complimented the teaser and her husband on Instagram where he shared a new poster for the film.

“You are unstoppable,” she wrote in a comment. “I love you & I am so proud of you,” she wrote in another. Ranveer will be seen as a rapper from Mumbai in the film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz.

Deepika had also given her support to Ranveer’s latest film, Simmba. “She is very proud of me and as well as Rohit (Shetty) sir. She gave so many compliments to Rohit (Shetty, film’s director) sir. So, I felt that should praise me as well,” Ranveer said at a recent promotional event for the movie. “Deepika was very thrilled and happy with the film,” Rohit added. Simmba has made Rs 139 crore in its first week at the box office.

Apart from Deepika, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bacchan also praised the teaser. “This is insanely awesome! FIRE!! Well done Zo #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar - Respect! #GullyBoy https://youtu.be/z34A-mILN24 #Represent,” Abhishek wrote in his tweet. “I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy,” Karan wrote in his tweet. “Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!!,” Arjun wrote in his tweet.

Gully Boy’s trailer will be out on January 9. Ranveer, who is essaying the character of an underground rapper, had earlier said he is attached to the story. “It is a very special story, one that I am closely attached to. It is set against the backdrop of flourishing desi hip hop scene coming out of Bombay (Mumbai).

“It is the story which represents Mumbai in its true sense and the city is my home town, these are my people, this is my language, so this is the story I am really attached to. It’s an underdog story about a kid who broke through from great adversity in life to make it as a recording artiste,” he added. Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November after dating for six years. The two threw many wedding bashes in Mumbai and Bangalor which were attended by their friends, family and colleagues from Bollywood.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:33 IST