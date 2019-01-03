Simmba: Rohit Shetty becomes first Bollywood director to deliver eight Rs 100 cr hits, Ranveer Singh hails his ‘bro’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has become the first director in the history of Bollywood cinema to deliver eight back-to-back films to have made more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. His latest, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, has made more than Rs 124 crore in five days of release. “Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ 100 cr Club,” wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Shetty’s films are known for their mass appeal - Simmba producer Karan Johar in a recent tweet called him the ‘masala maverick’ - and for combining several popular genres. Simmba is a spin-off of his popular Singham series of films, that starred Ajay Devgn as a tough cop.

Ranveer announced the achievement on Instagram, declaring, “All hail the blockbuster king! Ro-bro be slamming century after century.”

Singham isn’t the only franchise Shetty has spawned - his most popular remains the Golmaal franchise, whose most recent installment was also the most successful at the box office. Shetty is also responsible for two of star Shah Rukh Khan’s most successful recent films - Dilwale and Chennai Express, both of which made more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Here’s a look back at Shetty’s eight Rs 100 crore hits:

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others, the third entry in Shetty’s Golmaal series made Rs 108 crore.

Singham (2011)

Having collaborated with Shetty on several occasions, Ajay Devgn starred as Inspector Bajirao Singham in the director’s masala cop film, which just about crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Bol Bachchan (2012)

Yet another collaboration between Shetty and Devgn, this time with the addition of Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai into the mix, Bol Bachchan made Rs 102 crore.

Chennai Express (2013)

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is Shetty’s biggest hit, having made more than Rs 200 crore in India and over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Singham Returns (2014)

The second Singham film, starring Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, was a substantially bigger hit than the first movie, making Rs 140 crore domestically.

Dilwale (2015)

Dilwale holds the unique distinction of being SRK’s biggest hit overseas. The film made Rs 140 crore in India, but registered worldwide earnings of more than Rs 400 crore.

Golmaal Again (2017)

The fourth Golmaal movie released during the lucrative Diwali period and made over Rs 200 crore in India, firmly establishing Shetty as the go-to guy for popular cinema.

Simmba (2018)

Simmba has made Rs 124 and counting, after five days of release. It is also Ranveer’s biggest solo hit.

