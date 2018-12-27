Before Simmba, an analysis of Ranveer Singh’s career, the actor who overcomes every flop with a superhit

A wedding and a blockbuster -- 2018 has been a good year for Ranveer Singh and the actor is not done yet. He not only achieved a professional milestone with the release of his highest grossing film Padmaavat, but also tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a wedding that had the nation’s attention. The actor whose dark and narcissistic take on invader Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat brought him accolades earlier this year is going decidedly lighter with his second release of the year, Simmba. Rohit Shetty’s action drama sees him play the title role of ACP Sangram Bhalerao, a bent cop who is in it for money.

Ranveer is a magnificent chameleon on screen, celebrated by his fans for the finesse he brings to his characters. The actor has played the urban romantic heartthrob -- his self-confessed comfort zone -- in films such as his debut flick Band Baaja Baarat, Gunday, Befikre and Dil Dhadakne Do and then bravely played roles such as a Maratha warrior in Bajirao Mastani and a conman fighting his conscience in Lootera.

The actor with a huge fan following took the biggest risk of his career by portraying the villanious Khilji in his last film Padmaavat. The gamble paid off as the film won him nationwide appreciation and box office collection of over Rs 300 crore.

*All figures from Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer’s wedding with Deepika in Italy’s lake Como on November 14, 15 has kept him in national focus too. The two had fallen in love while working on their first film together - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013 and collected around Rs 116 crore at the box office. They went in to star in two more Bhansali films -- Bajirao Mastani in 2015 that earned around Rs 184 crore, followed by Padmaavat in 2018.

Talking about failure, Ranveer had once told Indian Express, “Everybody faces ups and downs in life. The important thing is that you shouldn’t get carried away with success. Similarly you shouldn’t at don’t get bogged down by failure. It’s everybody’s effort together. So, you can’t take the brunt of failure entirely on your shoulders and you can’t take the credit of success all by yourself. There is the director and whole bunch of team behind. You have to adopt the middle path.”

But his filmography is not a constant upward graph and had its own share of hiccups like Lootera (2013), Kill Dil (2014) and Befikre (2016) failing to win over the audience. It was heartbreaking for not just him and the filmmakers but also his fans as his critically acclaimed film Lootera wrapped up just around Rs 30 crore at the ticket counters.

But after every flop, he delivered a hit. After Kill Dil tanked at Rs 33 crore, he delivered Dil Dhadakne Do with collections of Rs 76 crore. Befike also suffered the fate of Lootera despite being Aditya Chopra’s directorial comeback. The film sank at the box office with collections of just Rs 60 crore but he returned with his highest grossing film Padmaavat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 08:23 IST