Simmba box office predictions: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s film expected to wipe out Zero, earn Rs 100 cr in 4 days

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba looks promising and is the last hope of moviegoers waiting for a masala hit this year. After the disappointing run of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Simmba is the much awaited film by Rohit Shetty, known for delivering one of the highest grossers Chennai Express.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is confident that the film will open at around Rs 25 crore. He also expects the film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in 3-4 days. Can Simmba beat Chennai Express? Definitely, I totally think it can be possible,” he says.

Talking about the film’s box office prospects, he said, “Simmba looks like a sure blockbuster. It has everything working in its favour right from the set up, the cast, the director and the music. It’s the film that will surely work wonders at the box office especially with the masses.

On being asked if Zero’s dismal performance will prove to be a boon for Simmba, Rathi says, “The prospects of the business of any other film can’t do much to a particular film. The only thing that can make a film work or not work is the merit and demerit of its content. So what Zero would do or any film coming after Simmba would do is not really very relevant. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty who mostly gets the content right. Simmba looks like a film that should be able to achieve that again.

Before Padmaavat, Ranveer’s Befikre failed to work at the box office. Sara’s debut film Kedarnath also didn’t fulfil expectations. On being asked if Simmba could suffer such a fate, Rathi says, “This movie is not about Ranveer or Sara. It is about Rohit Shetty as a director and a storyteller. Ranveer has the potential and his last film Padmaavat collected Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. His intrinsic value is terrific as a star. Rohit catapulting him in a movie and utilising his stardom can go a long way. It can be a blockbuster in the long run.”

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:02 IST