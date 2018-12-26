Simmba song Mera Wala Dance has Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan matching steps with Ajay Devgn. Watch video

Ranveer Singh is on a dancing spree. If the actor is not dancing at his own wedding receptions, he is shaking a leg along with wife Deepika Padukone at other’s wedding parties. The couple was the life of the party at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception as well as Kapil Sharma’s post-wedding party. And it is high time he called dibs on his kind of dance.

That is exactly what Ranveer is doing in the latest song from Simmba, titled ‘Mera Wala Dance’. The song not just features Ranveer and his co-star Sara Ali Khan but also ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn.

The song shows Ranveer and Ajay in one frame and drops a major hint about Ajay’s role in the film. Ajay can be seen making a grand entry in the song as he gets down from a moving police car to announce his arrival. Ranveer can be seen saluting him before the two go on to show some serious fighting skills, choreographed in the typical Rohit Shetty style.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen joining Ranveer on the dance floor in the second half. While Ranveer changes out of his police uniform into black formals for the dance sequence, Sara looks lovely in a nude tone lehenga. And their dance steps are true to the lyrics. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz and penned by Kumaar and Kunaal Vermaa, the song has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Simmba is set to hit the theatres on December 28. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Sonu Sood as the antagonist besides Siddharth Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana. Two dance numbers from the film ‘Aankh Marey’ and title song ‘Aala Re Aala’ are already ruling the chartbusters. The film also has a romantic number ‘Tere Bin’.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:18 IST