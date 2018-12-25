Inside Kapil Sharma wedding reception: Ranveer Singh dances with wife Deepika Padukone, newlyweds. Watch videos

If there is one couple that is the most popular in all of Bollywood today, it has to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Why? Well, not only are they happy for themselves, they are happy for others too. Videos of them dancing and celebrating at their own wedding were hit for obvious reasons. However, the duo ensures that they dance and enjoy for others too. At comedy king Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, Ranveer was in his elements dancing with his wife Deepika as if there was no tomorrow. Videos of Ranveer Singh singing Main Tera Hero to Deepika are all over the Internet. No just that, in another video, the two can be seen swaying to Dil Mera Haaye as Ranveer takes to the mike. Onstage with them are Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath and singer Mika Singh.

Kapil and Ginni hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai which saw many celebrities in attendance. Those who showed up included Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, among many others.

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12 in accordance to Hindu and Sikh traditions respectively. The couple hosted a reception in Jalandhar for their family and friends. Their wedding was preceded by pre-wedding rituals—a ‘jagran’ and ‘mata ki chowki’ in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is gearing up for the next season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to be aired from December 29. The teaser of the first episode is now online and shows that there will two set of guest celebrities — Salman Khan with his father and brothers and Team Simmba comprising Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 09:29 IST