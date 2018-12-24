Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Mumbai wedding reception live updates: Newlyweds arrive at the venue
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Mumbai wedding reception live updates: celebrity couple who tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday.
-
8:50 pm IST
Guests begin arriving for Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception
-
8:40 pm IST
Here’s what Kapil and Ginni will be wearing
-
8:30 pm IST
Newlyweds spotted arriving at the venue
-
8:20 pm IST
First images, videos of reception venue arrive
Comedian and TV personality Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath will host a reception in Mumbai on Monday. Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot after years of dating on December 12, in accordance with Hindu and Sikh traditions.
Monday’s party is being held at the JW Marriott in Mumbai Sahar, and is expected to see several Bollywood personalities in attendance. Kapil’s Jalandhar wedding was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti,among others. An earlier wedding reception was held in Amritsar on December 14.
Kapil will shortly make a long-awaited return to television after a very public meltdown, following which he retreated from the public eye. The first episode of his TV return, the Kapil Sharma Show, will feature guests Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty, and will air on December 29. It has also been reported that Salman Khan will produce the next season of Kapil’s sketch comedy show.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception.
Guests begin arriving for Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception
Music composer Anu Malik, who was recently named in the #MeToo movement, was the first to arrive at Kapil and Ginni’s Mumbai wedding reception. Also spotted was actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently appeared in the films Gali Guleiyan and Satyameva Jayate.
Here’s what Kapil and Ginni will be wearing
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s reception ensemble has been designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who designed costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and also for Kapil and Ginni’s wedding. Kapil will be wearing a ‘classic black silk bandhgala jacket paired with a pair of slim cut pants’ while Ginni‘s ‘reception lehenga will be a lavish ode to an archival 18th century European Chintz textile’.
Newlyweds spotted arriving at the venue
Kapil Sharma and his new bride, Ginni Chatrath, were spotted arriving at the JW Marriott in Mumbai Sahar earlier in the evening. Kapil was accompanied by his entourage and was spotted wearing casual attire and a cap. Check out visuals here:
View this post on Instagram
@kapilsharma at his wedding reception venue! #KapilGinniReception! #kapilsharma Pic credit @pinkvillatelly #Kapilsharmashow #kapilshow #kapilginniwedding #kapilginnikishaadi #kapil #ginnichatrath #kapilginni #tkss #reception #kapilreception #kapilsharmashow #thekapilsharmashow #wedding #kapilwedsginni
First images, videos of reception venue arrive
The first glimpses of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception venue - the JW Marriott in Mumbai Sahar - have arrived online. Early visuals show a grand floral arrangement, complete with an area for photo-ops. The backdrop features the couple’s initials - ‘GK’ - surrounded by white and pink flowers.