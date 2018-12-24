Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Mumbai wedding reception live updates: Newlyweds arrive at the venue

Comedian and TV personality Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath will host a reception in Mumbai on Monday. Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot after years of dating on December 12, in accordance with Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Monday’s party is being held at the JW Marriott in Mumbai Sahar, and is expected to see several Bollywood personalities in attendance. Kapil’s Jalandhar wedding was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti,among others. An earlier wedding reception was held in Amritsar on December 14.

Kapil will shortly make a long-awaited return to television after a very public meltdown, following which he retreated from the public eye. The first episode of his TV return, the Kapil Sharma Show, will feature guests Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty, and will air on December 29. It has also been reported that Salman Khan will produce the next season of Kapil’s sketch comedy show.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception.