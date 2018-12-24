Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath to host a reception in Mumbai today

In what might just mark the end of high profile Bollywood weddings this season in India, comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to host his final wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday.

Kapil married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh customs in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12. Post that, they threw a wedding reception on December 14 in the city for their near and dear ones. His big fat Punjabi wedding was preceded by a ‘jagran’ cum ‘mata ki chowki’ ceremony in Amritsar, his home town and an Anand Karaj ceremony at Gini’s home earlier in December.

Kapil’s reception in Mumbai will be held at JW Marriot and is expected to see a host of Bollywood’s big names in attendance. At its peak, The Kapil Sharma Show, saw stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan among many others attend the show. It has been reported that the next season of the popular chat show will be produced by Salman. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty have already recorded an episode with Kapil for the new season. The opening episode is expected to also feature Salman, his father and brothers apart from the team of Simmba. Promos of the episode, to be aired on December 29, are already online.

A card of the Mumbai reception invite is online too and reveals details of the venue.

Meanwhile, a report in Mid Day, says that the excess food from all his functions in Amritsar and Jalandhar was given away to an NGO called Feeding India. It continues that no sooner did the NGO get to know of Kapil’s wedding, they contacted his team, knowing fully well that his ceremonies will be a typical Punjabi affair. No sooner did Kapil get to know of them, he immediately agreed to have the excess food donated.

A source told Mid Day that “when they told Kapil about their cause, he said yes without thinking twice”.

