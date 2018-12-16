Kapil Sharma leaves Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan rolling with laughter in new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on television with a new season of his hit comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The first guests on the show will be the Khan brothers and the team of Simmba.

A new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television shows Salman Khan roaring with laughter with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and father Salim Khan. More clips show director Rohit Shetty and actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have a fun time on the show. However, the clip doesn’t reveal the jokes that they are laughing at. There is also no visual of Kapil or the rest of his team.

A final bit in the video does show Kapil with Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and others. The release date has still not been revealed.

Kapil became everyone’s favourite with his comical gigs, but the good run halted after a fight with co-actor Sunil Grover on a flight made headlines. The incident opened a Pandora’s box for Kapil. He found himself in a soup once again when an audio call, in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, surfaced on the internet, leading many people to speculate about his mental health. He went on a break after the incident in April this year.

There was talk about his drinking habits, temperament, love life, his newly-acquired high-handedness and about making his guests wait for long hours -- all leading to bad PR. It also brought his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma to an abrupt end.

“It is a learning experience. I feel we learn till our last breath. Main ‘nalayak’ students mein se ek hun toh mein thodha late seekhta hun (I am one of the unintelligent students, so I am slow learner). I hope to make people laugh and I hope for good things,” Kapil said in an interview to IANS.

Kapil recently got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar. It was a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which was enlivened by popular singer Gurdas Maan. He shared their first wedding picture himself via Instagram, with an emoticon with folded hands in gratitude for the love and blessings from all over.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 12:30 IST