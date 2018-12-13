Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath wedding inside pics: Comedian gets mobbed, poses with show’s cast

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding was a big, fat Punjabi affair. The couple tied the knot in twin ceremonies – in accordance with Hindu and Sikh rituals – on Wednesday. The couple will be hosting a wedding reception on December 24 where Bollywood’s who’s who will be in attendance.

With Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravrti, Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa as a part of the festivities, the Sikh wedding took place late in the evening with a Hindu ceremony in the wee hours of Thursday.

Kapil made a late entry at the wedding venue, which was done up in red and gold. Earlier, he was mobbed by some of his fans outside the venue who had collected to wish him on his big day.

The venue had ample security considering Kapil is an established name in the industry and has a huge fan following. Invitations to the wedding itself had a barcode for entry.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann performed at the wedding.

The bride stuck to the traditional for her attire, and accessorised her look with maatha patti, nath and statement earrings and a layered neckpiece. Kapil sported a green sherwani, with emerald string adding some drama to his look. His triple kalgi on the turban and sword grabbed attention, as did his bearded look.

He shared their first wedding picture himself via Instagram, with an emoticon with folded hands in gratitude for the love and blessings from all over. A guest on condition of anonymity told IANS that there was a limited gathering of the couple’s close family members and friends, apart from a few names from the world of comedy.

Earlier Kapil and Ginni’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, sangeet and a cocktail function. A Mata ki Chowki also took place where Kapil’s friend Richa Sharma also performed.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Kapil reached Amritsar on December 8 after finishing his professional commitments for The Kapil Sharma Show. He has already shot two episodes with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh; the show is reportedly being backed by the Race 3 actor.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:59 IST