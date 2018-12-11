Kapil Sharma wedding: Latest pics from jagran, mehendi out as Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek join in

The wedding season in Bollywood shows no signs of dying down. After the high profile weddings of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, it is the turn of comedian Kapil Sharma to tie the knot with girlfriend of many years, Ginni Chatrath.

The duo will tie the knot on December 12 in Jalandhar and the pre-wedding functions have commenced in real earnest. Kapil’s family hosted a jagran in Amritsar on Tuesday. Sharing the information was comedian Krushna Abhishek, who took to Instagram to share pictures of many of Kapil’s colleagues in Amristar. He had also shared pictures of them leaving for Amritsar. Seen in these pictures, Sumona Chakravarti, who played the comedian’s wife in the famous The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharing the pictures, Krushna wrote: “All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar tonight sab jaag rahe hain as jagran jai mata di.”

Comedian Bharti Singh also posted a whole series of pictures as Instagram stories. She posted pictures of them leaving for Amritsar, arriving at the destination and finally from today’s jagran. In one of them, Ginni can be seen listening to the bhajans in rapt attention. Ginni’s make-up artist Shikha Mohan too shared pictures of Ginni, dressed for Tuesday’s functions.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the first pictures of Ginni’s mehendi ceremony were online. While the pictures do not include the bride-to-be and features mostly relatives, the mood is definitely one of celebrations. The function was held on Monday.

Singer Richa Sharma too posted pictures of leaving for Amristar.

A week ago, on December 3, the first of functions were held at Ginni’s residence. An Akhand Path (continuous recitation of sacred texts from Sikhism) was held at Ginni’s residence on Monday. Ginni was seen wearing a heavily embroidered sharara with a kurta. She has teamed it up with an off white dupatta.

