Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath wedding invite out, reveals all details and venues. See pics

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding is a few days away, and the comedian shared the announcement recently. The photos of his wedding invite are now out that details the wedding celebrations, starting December 2.

While Akhand Path Sahib ceremony will take place on Sunday, wedding will take place in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple will host a reception for industry friends and colleagues on December 14 in Mumbai.

Earlier, Kapil had announced his wedding on social media, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

He also thanked those who have been part of this journey. “We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones, lots of love,” it adds.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Kapil had said, “I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”

Kapil had also revealed his love story to Bombay Times recently, “When I started earning well, my mother took my marriage proposal to her family, which got rejected. Her dad sweetly said, ‘Shut up’ (laughs!). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued MBA in Finance. She kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but she never disturbed me. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine (never saw this level of patience in anybody). That’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry.”

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:50 IST