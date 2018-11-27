The Kapil Sharma Show: First promo for Kapil Sharma’s comeback on TV out. Watch here

Sony Entertainment Television has released the first promo for comedian Kapil Sharma’s comeback show on television, The Kapil Sharma Show. The new promo, shared across social media platforms, doesn’t feature Kapil himself.

The new video shows a chain of wholesome moments from the daily lives of television viewers and how they resolve their differences only to watch The Kapil Sharma Show together. There is boss-employee duo, a woman and her servant, a dying patient and more characters that bond over the show. The video is quite different from all the previous promos for Kapil’s other shows in tone. While the earlier ones use to be more humorous, this one attempts to pull at its audiences’ heartstrings. The promo ends with Kapil’s picture and a message that says ‘Jald hasaenge (Will make you laugh soon)’.

This is Kapil’s second attempt at a comeback on television after he had a big fallout with the other members of his show’s cast in March 2017. He got physically abusive towards actor and comedian Sunil Grover on a flight, following which, Sunil quit the show. Actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also walked out of the show.

The show’s ratings took a nosedive after the walkout. Kapil also began cancelling shoots with celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan and reportedly began drinking heavily. Sony cancelled his show and Kapil went into an ayurvedic ashram for his treatment. He left the place in just 12 days.

Kapil returned on television earlier this year with Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the game show format of which failed to impress the audiences. He again reportedly began cancelling shoots and even kept Rani Mukerji waiting for hours. The show was axed after just three episodes and Kapil was out of work again.

Kapil then courted another controversy when he made threatening calls to the editor of an entertainment website. He allegedly made lewd comments about his daughter and accused him of trying to destroy his career. They later slapped each other with lawsuits.

Kapil took a few months off and was spotted in Amsterdam, looking ill and heavier than his usual self, raising the concern of his fans. He made a comeback on social media a couple of months ago and has since been hinting at the revival of his old show.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover will soon be seen in his own show, Kanpur wale Khuranas, with Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. He was recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Patakha and also stars in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 16:15 IST