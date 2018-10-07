Kapil Sharma says he’s fit and fine, pics that showed him looking unhealthy were digitally edited

Ending all speculation around his career plans and state of health, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma took to social media to announce his return on television. On Saturday, as soon as he tweeted, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par… (sic)”, his industry colleagues and fans started congratulating him. Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted “Super” and Kapil’s fellow comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “Ajao ajao jaldi”, while a fan expressed happiness by tweeting, “KAPIL JI BILLION DOLLARS Khushiyaan de di aap ne ..! #ONLYKAPILSHARMAMATTERS #WeStandWithKapilSharma #KapilHitsBack Aap k bina sab ki haalat bina pani k machhli k jaisi ho gai thi KAPIL JI..Thank you soooo much.”

Read| Kapil Sharma confirms return to TV with The Kapil Sharma Show

On Saturday afternoon, while promoting his first Punjabi production in Amritsar, Kapil had told us about his plans of officially tweeting the news of his comeback on TV. He added, “We were already planning with Sony TV and we are starting our show [close to] Diwali. Right now, I am busy with the Punjabi film, Son of Manjeet. This is my first production and I’m looking forward to its release.”

The comedian has been on a break ever since his last show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, was wrapped up abruptly at the end of March this year due to his poor health. But now he’s recovering and ready to work. “I was just waiting for the right content and script to make my comeback, and we’re planning a new series with my previous team,” he said to us. “I’m perfectly fit and fine and had just undergone a rejuvenating Ayurvedic treatment. My edited pictures on social media were merely rumours,” he added.

Referring to fellow comedian Sunil Grover, with whom he had a very public fallout, Kapil said, “Sunil and I share a special bond of brotherhood with zero controversies. We were even together a few days back, sitting and laughing and discussing our upcoming projects. All the controversies are just spiced up by the fake news and apps. Things are not the way as [they’re] spiced up on social media. We may also be back on a comedy show soon.”

We tried reaching out to Kapil via calls and messages; he replied that he’s busy right now, promoting his Punjabi production, and will talk to us soon. When we got in touch with Sony TV, the official spokesperson said, “Yes, Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television, with his highly successful weekend comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborating with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 18:33 IST