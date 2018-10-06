Kapil Sharma confirms return to TV with The Kapil Sharma Show

After months of will-he-won’t-he, Kapil Sharma has announced his return to the TV screens with The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. The comedian-actor has been missing from public life after a Twitter meltdown and allegations of unprofessional beahaviour.

Confirming that he has been on mend, Kapil tweeted, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com.” It was earlier speculated that Kapil will return with his show in October.

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

Kapil, who was went on a Twitter sabbatical after an ugly meltdown in which he targeted media and his former colleagues, has been writing about Son of Manjeet, a Punjabi film that he is presenting. Photos of a fitter and healthier looking comedian have also been doing the rounds on social media.

“Kapil has decided to take charge of his life,” an earlier DNA report quoted a source as saying. “He not only wants to change his lifestyle (he had tweeted about it) but also wants to become fit. He will be hiring a personal trainer. The comedian also wants to ideate for his new show and is planning to make a comeback to TV in the next two month.”

Kapil had also joined a detox programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bangalore recently. The comedian who has been battling alcoholism was inspired to attend this programme after reading Twinkle Khanna’s recent book Pyjamas are Forgiving. A friend of Kapil was quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report as saying, “He went to the same ashram a year ago left the course incomplete and began drinking again. This time he is determined to sweat it out at the ashram because, as Kapil says, Akshay Paaji’s wife has recommended the treatment.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:45 IST