Kapil Sharma cheats on his fitness plan with Amritsar’s chole kulche. See new pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma made a rare appearance on social media on Tuesday. He shared a picture of himself from an Amritsar-bound flight and captioned it with mentions of some tasty Amritsari delicacies.

In the picture, Kapil is seen in a maroon T-shirt and some stylish sunglasses. “#punjab #amritsar #jalandhar #kulche #saagwithwhitebutter #mathhichole = 5 kg weight gain,” he captioned the photo. He also posted another picture with a friend and captioned it, “Want to go to Punjab.. ? Have so many vacant seats holy city amritsar @KapilKumria #punjab #amritsar #kulche.”

Kapil was recently spotted out for a quick run on the beach. He was seen in a blue shirt, sweating profusely as he tried to shed those extra kilos that he has put on during his break from television earlier this year.

His previous few appearances and viral pictures shocked his fans. The comedian appeared to have put on weight and looked unwell. He was photographed at an Amsterdam supermarket, and then on his return to Mumbai at the airport. A couple of his photos were also shared online. Kapil had quit Twitter following a public meltdown when he accused the press of being biased against him; his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was also cancelled after mere three episodes.

In a statement to PeepingMoon.com, Kapil said, “I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage.”

He has said that his focus remains on getting his health back in order, after several reports claimed that the reason for his unpredictable behaviour was due to his battle with alcohol and depression. He has been quite active on Twitter lately.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 16:23 IST